Service Information Service 1:00 PM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 980 W Central Rd Emmett , ID

Ruth Hansen Holbrook

January 19, 1929 - January 25, 2020

Ruth Hansen Holbrook passed away on January 25, 2020 in Logan, Utah at the age of 91 surrounded by her family. She was born to Joseph and Dora Belle Hansen on January 19, 1929 in Emmett, Idaho, the youngest of five children. She graduated from Emmett High School in 1947 and married Arthur (Pete) Holbrook on April 16, 1948. Pete and Ruth were blessed with four wonderful children: Cindy, Bob, Colleen, and Jerry. Pete's employment took the family to various locations in the Pacific Northwest. Some of Ruth's favorite past times were gardening- especially flowers- and traveling. In 1954 they joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and were faithful members their entire lives, going on to serve three full-time missions for the church as well as serving in the temple. Ruth touched many lives with her cheerful smile and was loved by many. Ruth was proceeded in death by her husband (Pete Holbrook), her husband of 65 years. She is survived by Cindy Taylor (Dan), Bob Holbrook (Jeanne), Colleen Wiest (Joel), and Jerry Holbrook (Judy), 18 grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meeting house at 980 W Central Rd Emmett, ID 83617 at 1pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Interment will take place at Emmett Cemetery following the services. We especially would like to thank the staff at Williamsburg Retirement Community as well as the hospice staff for their loving care of our mother and grandmother.

