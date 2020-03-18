Samuel Andrew "Sam" Matthews
November 16, 1948 - March 9, 2020
Samuel Andrew "Sam" Matthews, 71 of Emmett, passed away in Boise, Idaho on March 9, 2020 after a heartbreaking battle with Lewy Body Dementia. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Sam was born November 16, 1948, in Emmett, ID, son of Archibald and Clara Matthews. He worked for Boise Cascade for 32 years and was known for his hard work and dedication to his family. Sam was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast with a love for the outdoors. Sam is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Archie Matthews. He is survived by his wife, Carla Matthews; daughters, Terri Heitzman, Kellie Heath, Samantha Shepherd and Sarah Matthews; sons, John Matthews, Robert Matthews and Carl Matthews; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Mar. 18, 2020