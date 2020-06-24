Sarah (Reavis) Rockhill
Sarah Jane (Reavis) Rockhill, age 87, went home to Jesus June 8, 2020, in Emmett, Idaho. She was born September 19, 1932 in Edwards County, Texas. She was one of 9 siblings born to John Henry and Lola Reavis. She is survived by her sister, Ivie Spiller of Eden Texas, and brothers, John Henry (Linda) Reavis, of Winder Georgia, Franklin Hooper (Jean) Reavis of Ozona, Texas, her six children, Valerie (Don) Dunbar, of Emmett, Idaho, Veva (Dan) Springer, of Woodstock, Illinois, Velva (Kenny) Fisher of Roscoe Illinois, Bess Hoezer, Emmett Idaho; Howard (Linda Coburn) Rockhill, Prairie City, Oregon and Tom (Sue Johnson) Rockhill, Enumclaw, Washington and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who loved her dearly. Grandma Jane, as her grandkids called her, had the sweetest, kindest, most loving soul. She was preceded in death by her husband William, her sisters Nancy and Esther, her brothers Oscar, Ira Lee and Tommy. A Small memorial will be held at the New Life Christian Center, 212 S. Boise Avenue, Emmett, Idaho, on July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jun. 24, 2020.
