Sharon A. Davis

January 19, 1942 - August 2, 2020

Sharon Davis, who may have hemmed your pants or baked you an apple pie, entered into eternal life with Jesus, to skip and ride bikes and be pain-free Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

She was born Jan. 19, 1942, to Fredrick and Josephine Hafelfinger. Her dazzling smile will be missed by her husband of an astounding 53 years, Abe (Irvin) Davis; two children, Tree Davis and Tonya Griffith; two sisters, Fredia Pratt and Lucile Hartman; four grandchildren; and every soul lucky enough to have had the honor of seeing her strong arms push and pull her inconvenient body through this universe.

Should you have happened to stick your nose into her business, she might have reminded you to "tend your own knitting." Always good in a pinch, she knew that praise songs, sung loud enough, could inspire a tired engine up a hill plus she could make fruit leather in the oven. She didn't abide impractical nonsense including the folderol around death. She loved the Lord with all her heart and always looked forward to joining Him and having a new body. In her last few days she proclaimed "Hurry up, Jesus!" And told everyone to forget about her body after she died because she most certainly wouldn't be in there. Sharon was a light thrown into the shadows of this world.

An outdoor drop-in-remembrance of Sharon is set for 1-4 p.m. Sept. 5 at Swallows Park, Clarkston WA. Memorial donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store