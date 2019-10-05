Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Vawter. View Sign Service Information Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Garden City , ID 83714 (208)-853-3131 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Willow Grove Event Center 4131 W. Central Rd. Emmett , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Ann Vawter

July 24, 1945 - October 1, 2019

Sharon Ann Arlene McAllister Vawter was born on July 24, 1945, in Richford, Vermont to Alden and Elizabeth (Betty) McAllister. On October 1, 2019, she took her purse, lipstick and all her bling and headed home after a short battle with cancer.

Anyone who met Sharon Vawter would tell you she was one of the nicest people around. She carried Random Acts of Kindness cards in her purse and relished in helping make the world a better place in lots of little ways. She went out of her way to converse with everyone and never met an animal (especially a cat), a kid or an adult in need that she didn't want to help. Mom just felt good knowing she put a smile on someone's face or brightened their day. She always remembered birthdays, holidays, special foods or random things that people liked.

Her kind, hard-working spirit was a perfect fit for her work as a manager with the Emmett Job Service. In total Sharon worked for the State of Idaho Department of Labor for over 40 years. During her work she met and assisted many people who were going through difficult times. She didn't simply help people file for unemployment insurance or a job; she listened, cared and worked hard to help them rebuild their lives. She was especially known for the skill and care with which she assisted displaced Boise Cascade Mill workers when the Emmett Mill closed in 2001. In addition, she also participated in many activities to help strengthen the economic and community development in the Emmett Valley. Mom loved living in Emmett and treasured her home, cats and her garden. Her house and property were her favorite places to except for when she was spending time with and spoiling her grandkids. A perfect morning was a cup of coffee on the porch while looking out at her garden, enjoying her view of the Emmett Valley, and petting some of her cats.

Our hearts are broken because we did not get to have her with us longer but we take solace in the fact that we know we will continue to feel her spirit and love around us forever. The Vawter family appreciates the kindness and support from all who loved Sharon.

Sharon is survived by her son Alden (Becky) Vawter of Emmett; daughter Beth Vawter (Todd Noble) of Boise; brothers John (Jinx) McAllister of Boise and Craig (Laurie) McAllister of Eagle; grandchildren Jordan Vawter, Emily Vawter, Grady Noble, Ellery Noble and great grandson Wyatt Waldon as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, members of the extended Vawter family and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alden and Betty McAllister; husband, Kim Vawter; sister, Cheryl

A Celebration of Sharon's Life and luncheon will take place on Saturday, October 19th from noon to 3 pm at the Willow Grove Event Center, 4131 W. Central Rd., Emmett. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a kind deed to brighten someone's life or a donation in Sharon's name to the Pet Adoption League (PALs) in Emmett; Pet Haven in Nampa; or Save the Elephants.



