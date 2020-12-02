Shirley Althoff

1935 - 2020

Shirley Althoff passed away in her home with her family by her side on Saturday November 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Shirley was born on August 24, 1935 to George and Mary Hoffman in Richmond VA. She married Clyde Biddle Sept 1, 1951. The raised their two daughters, Karen and Tracy, in Atlanta GA. She later married James Althoff on September 20, 1988 and moved to Idaho.

Shirley's greatest joy in life was her two daughters. She loved her flowers, gardening, bird watching, golfing (when she was younger), her volunteer work, her wonderful friends, decorating her home and the color blue. She was known by her family and friends as a kind, gracious and compassionate person. She was a true Southern Lady!

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, first husband Clyde and second husband James. She is survived by her daughters Karen Ogden of Emmett ID and Tracy Russell of Meridian ID, grandchildren Chrislee Barker, Josh Barker, Jake Ogden, Ryan Russell, Cameron Russell and 6 great grandchildren. Her grandson, Joshua, was her support and peaceful presence during her final months. A celebration of life will be held at her home Sunday November 29 from 12 - 4 pm.

Cremation was cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.





