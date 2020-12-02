Shirley Ann Olberding

August 23, 1932 - November 25, 2020

Shirley Olberding, 88, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, at The Cottages in Emmett, Idaho. Shirley was born on August 23, 1932 in Seward, Nebraska to Fred and Rose (Hayek) Chmelka. She moved to Weiser, ID when she was 10 years old, then moving to Emmett, Idaho at 16 and graduating from Emmett High School in 1950. She met and married the love of her life, Harvey Olberding, on September 15, 1951. Shirley lived in the same home in Emmett that she and Harvey bought and raised their family in for 68 years. Shirley and Harvey were avid Emmett High School sports fans and they attended many football, baseball, softball and basketball games over the years. In 2001, Shirley was voted #1 Fan by the Huskie Football booster club. She was also named Grand Marshall of the Homecoming Parade by the students of Emmett High for her support of Huskie sports. Shirley and Harvey were also motorcycle enthusiasts and were typically found to be road bike traveling, dirt bike riding, camping or attending many motorcycle races. Shirley was an incredibly giving, loving, gracious and thrifty woman. She had many friends and was loved dearly by her church and her community. She was member of Sacred Heart Catholic church and a member of the Emmett Historical Society. She volunteered for many years with the elections for Gem County. Shirley was a homemaker, an Avon Representative and worked as a dental assistant for many years and, in 1999, was named Homemaker of the Year for Gem and Boise Counties. Shirley is survived by her sons Darwin Olberding, Rick (Tammie) Olberding and Mark (Lisa) Olberding; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessi) Olberding, Bryce (Autumn) Olberding, Lynnsie (Jared) Schexnider, Krysta (Jesse) Hamilton and Kiera Mott (Davis Cross); and her six great-grandchildren (with one on the way). The family would like to give special thanks to Heart & Home Hospice Care, the caregivers at The Cottages and especially, her friend, Mary Brown, and neighbors, Sam and Megan, for all your tender care of our Mom these past months. Because of the current situation, there will be a graveside service on Monday, November 30th at 2pm for family and close friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for Shirley sometime during the summer of 2021 - we will notify the community once a date, time and place are set. "We love you Mom . . . we know you still owe Phil a buck." Services in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.





