Steven W. Gentry
April 16, 1961 - Aug. 3, 2019
Steven Wayne Gentry went to be with the Lord, August 3, 2019, after a difficult bout with Pneumonia.
Steven was the youngest son of Herbert and Patricia Gentry, longtime residents of Emmett. He was born April 16, 1961 Nyssa, Oregon.
Steven was one of God's Special children, being Mentally Challenged but loved life, his mom, popcorn and Red Vines.
Steven was proceeded in death by his father, Herbert Gentry, his mother Patricia Gentry and a little sister Karen Gentry.
He is survived by a brother James Gentry of Harrisburg, Oregon, two sisters Joyce Adam and Tina Clark of Emmett, Idaho and a brother Robert Gentry of Emmett, Idaho. 8 nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held September 14, 2019 at the Emmett Cemetery at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Fillan's of Meridian, Idaho. Arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Aug. 28, 2019