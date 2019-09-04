Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEVEN D. WRIGHT

1953 - 2019

Steven D. Wright, age 66, of Emmett, ID, passed away peacefully at 2:23 pm on August 4th, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born July 14th, 1953 in Modesto, California to Kenneth and Irene Wright. Steven spent his early years on his grandfather's ranch in Hickman, California, where he loved building bird houses and tending to his chickens. In 1962 his family later moved to Ceres, California. The backyard was very small but he did manage to start up a rabbit business which grew to over 200 rabbits. Steven attended Ceres High School from 1968 to 1971. He was very active in his classes and had many friends. It was at Ceres High where his enthusiasm for politics began to grow.

At the age of 18, Steven added his name to the list of candidates seeking seats on the Ceres city council in the March 2nd Election. With the help of his sister, Reneé Wright, and a handful of his best friends, he spent only 63 dollars on his 1972 campaign. He refused to accept financial contributions. He defeated 10 other candidates, and was believed to be the youngest city councilman ever elected in California. As a member of the city council, he served 2 years as a Ceres representative on the Tuolumne River Regional Park Committee. He also served as commissioner of Parks and Recreation, Commissioner of Sanitation and Water and as Assistant Police Commissioner.

Always having hoped to become a

After retiring and moving to Emmett, Idaho in 1994, Steven enjoyed gardening, reading and politics. He loved to cook and share the food with all his friends. He also loved the holidays; his favorite being Halloween as he would decorate and make sure everyone would get plenty of candy. He simply liked seeing people leave his home with a smile. Steven had many great accomplishments in his life including spoiling his many friends and family in Emmett. If you met him one time he was sure to be your friend for life, that's just who he was. He loved his God, and loved and protected his sister his entire life, was a very giving person and had a huge heart. Nonetheless, his greatest joy in life was being "Uncle Steve".

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Doyle Wright and his mother, Francis Irene Wright of Emmett, Idaho. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Reneé Wright of Emmett, Idaho; his three nephews, Derek Mynear and Kennen Mynear of Emmett, Idaho, and Jeremy Mynear of Middleton, Idaho and their families, which includes his many beloved great and great-great nieces and nephews. He will also be lovingly remembered by his cousins in California who were very special to him all his life.

Per Steve's request, there will not be any public services.

WE WILL MISS YOU

UNCLE STEVE!!

Condolences may be offered at



