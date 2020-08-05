Susan Burkett

February 19, 1956 - July 28, 2020

Susan Burkett, 64 of Emmett, Idaho passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 at home in Emmett. Sue was born on February 19, 1956 at Wiesbaden Germany at Wiesbaden Air Base, to Joseph Dow and Mary J. Maloney Burkett. Sue graduated from Plymouth Senior High School in Plymouth, MN. Soon after that she moved to Idaho to reside in Emmett with her sister. Sue shared her love with her clients as a CNA, and just recently retired. Sue never married or had children, instead she chose to give her life and heart to the elderly making sure they where cared for correctly. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Dow Burkett, (Sue died on his birthday, thank you dad for escorting her home), from Elk River, MN, her grandfather Russell Llewellyn Townsend and grandmother Irma Octavia Townsend, both from Montgomery, AL, and her uncle Patrick Carl Maloney from Gainesville, GA. Sue is survived by her mother Mary Burkett of Ramsey, MN, and her sister Sherrie Burkett of Emmett, and three nephews Sean Burkett, Christopher Kornberg of Minnesota and Jerome Garner of Idaho. Sue's heart was golden, and she had so much love to give. She will be dearly missed. Sue spread your wings and fly. The family plans a private celebration of Susan's life and will scatter her ashes at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store