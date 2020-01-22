Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Baldwin. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Memorial service 11:00 AM Community Bible Church 120 E 3rd Street Emmett , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Evelyn Baldwin

May 7, 1932 - January 11,2020

Sylvia Evelyn Baldwin passed away January 11, 2020 at the age of 87 in Boise Idaho at St. Alphonsus Hospital of natural causes. Sylvia, known by Evelyn, was born May 07, 1932 in Emmett Idaho. The daughter of Robert and Belva Willingham. Evelyn was raised in Emmett, finished school and married John H Baldwin on July 13, 1950. Evelyn and John were married for 69 years having two sons, Michael and Jack. The family moved from Emmett, to Payette and finally settled in Boise. After raising their 2 sons she went to beauty college, converted the son's bedroom into a beauty salon and operated it for 31 years.

She is survived by her husband John, two sons, Michael, his wife Dawn and Jack. Siblings, Betty Acheson and Ted Willingham. She has 3 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 7 great-grandsons, 2 great-granddaughters, 1 great-great grandson and 1 great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Bella Willingham, sister Margie Howard and brother Bill Willingham.

Evelyn was a loving wife and caring mother. Always making time for family and friends. She spent a lifetime being honest and openly showing thoughtfulness for anyone around her. Evelyn will never be forgotten and deeply missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on February 3rd at 11:00 am at the Community Bible Church, 120 E 3rd Street, in Emmett Idaho. Arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.



