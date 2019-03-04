Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ted Worley. View Sign

Ted L. Worley

September 20, 1927 - February 27, 2019

Ted L. Worley was born in South Haven, Kansas on September 20, 1927 to Ralph and Mable Raypholtz Worley. He was the youngest of four children. The family moved to Emmett when he was just a child to escape the Dust Bowl, and started a dairy. Ted attended schools in Emmett, and graduated from Emmett High School in 1945. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the US Army and served his country in Germany. Returning to Emmett, he operated a dragline for Wally Hart, digging many drain ditches all around the valley including Cascade.

Ted married Ima Orr Chastain in 1954, and gained a daughter, Janice. After a short time working in California, his brother in law, Robert Gardner, persuaded him to return to Emmett to assist him in the building trade. They were never short on work, whether building a new home or remodeling an older one, due to their work ethic, and quality craftsmanship. While that partnership lasted over 30 years, their deep devotion to one another went on for a lifetime, as each looked on the other as a brother. There are many satisfied clients that can testify to the quality of their work.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill and Bob, his sister Betty, wife Ima, his daughter Janice, and her husband Wayne Roller.

He is survived by two grandchildren, Michael Roller and Michell Schneider, and three great grandchildren, Logan (Kim) Roller, and Isaac and Alisha Schneider. Ted is also survived by his partner and brother in law, Robert Gardner. The family would like to especially thank Larry and Millie Sawyer along with Jim and Carla Standley for all their help and friendship. We would also like to thank everyone from Heart n' Home hospice that helped care for Ted.

There will be a gathering to honor Ted, and share memories of his life, at Community Bible Church's fellowship hall on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 PM.



