Thomas Eugene Ham

July 17, 1923 - June 5, 2020

World War II Veteran and Long-Time Emmett resident Tom Ham died on June 5, 2020 of natural causes. Tom was born on July 17, 1923 in Council, Adams County, Idaho to Charles E. and Hilda K. (Kampeter) Ham. He was the second of four siblings. At the age of seventeen he graduated from Council High School and moved to Los Angeles, CA, where he attended electronics school. With the outbreak of World War II, he joined the US Navy. He served four years in the Navy as an aircraft electronics technician in Hawaii. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Council to work in the logging industry as a Cat operator for McGreggor Logging and a seasonal fire fighter. There he met and married Luella Josephine Yeaw. They had three children and in 1961, they moved to Emmett and bought the house he lived in for fifty-nine years. He worked at the Emmett Sawmill as a grader in the Laminated Beam Plant until his retirement in 1985 at the age of 62. After Luella, his wife of 40 years passed away, Tom golfed five days a week, winter and summer. He got his first hole-in-one at the age of 87. When he was 90, he retired from golf. Tom was a life member of the VFW Post 4900. He was also an avid bowler. Tom was most proud of being a good man, a good son, a good friend, and a good provider for his family. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one brother. He is survived by his three children, Rebecca Sanders of Emmett, Thomas E. Ham (Glenda) of Boise, and Scott E. Ham (Christina) of Bellingham, WA. He had six grandchildren Mick Valhberg of Emmett, Chris Riley of Vashon, WA, Jeff Ham of Midlothian, VA, Carrie Roll of Kensington, MD, Shannon Wick of Everett, WA, Arwen Woehler of Phoenix, AZ; 8 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Kevin, Tracy, Carissa, and the entire staff at Heart and Home Hospice for their compassion and care. We also thank Dale Sanders for being there to help whenever needed. Arrangements under the direction of Potter Funeral Home in Emmett. There is no visitation or service scheduled.In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Emmett Public Library for books in memory of Tom. Arrangements in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store