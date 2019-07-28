Trudy M. Deen
August 29, 1952 - July 22, 2019
Trudy Marlene Smith Deen unexpectedly passed away at her home on July 22, 2019. She was born August 29, 1952 to Lillian and Frank Lewis Smith in Emmett, Idaho. Trudy was raised in Emmett and grew up working on the family farm. She graduated from Emmett High School in 1970. She attended Boise State College for 2 years. She married Dennis Deen in 1972 and they had 2 sons. They later divorced but remained friends until the end. Trudy lived in Boise for fifteen years while working and raising her two boys. In 2000 she designed her home to be built in Emmett. She loved living on her hill with her cherished dogs. Her favorite hobbies included gardening, oil painting and dancing. Trudy had a fun sense of humor. She dearly loved her family and friends. Trudy was employed by the Idaho Department of Transportation for 27 years. She especially enjoyed work assignments that gave her the opportunity to travel the beautiful State of Idaho. She retired from IDT in 2011. Trudy is survived by her two sons Keegan (Tina) Deen, and Tyler (Sierra) Deen; six grandchildren Keera, Charlotte, Trystan, Taylor, Josiah and Leighton; her father F. Lewis Smith; sister Linda (Chris) Hoalst; and nephew Jared Hoalst. Trudy was predeceased by her beloved mother, Lillian Smith. At Trudy's request there will be no formal funeral service. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at Willow Grove Event Center, 4131 W. Central Road, Emmett, ID on August 5th from 4-7p.m. Arrangements under the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from July 28 to Aug. 16, 2019