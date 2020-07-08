1/1
Verel Howard
1935 - 2020
Verel L. Howard
September 14, 1935 - July 3, 2020
Verel Lewis Howard, 84, died July 3, 2020, of natural causes. He was born in Emmett on September 14, 1935. He was the first son, fourth child out of seven children to Verrel and Frankie Howard. He grew up in Emmett and later served in the Marines.
He married Marilyn Christison on February 4, 1956. They raised four sons: Greg, Brad, Mitch, and Mike. He worked in Emmett at Boise Cascade Sawmill until retiring in 1997. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse racing, and camping with his family.
Verel is preceded in death by his parents, wife: Marilyn, and sisters: Barbara, Darlene, and Donetta. He is survived by sister Lolita (Bob) Wright of Emmett, brothers: Ron (Alice) of Emmett, and Terry (Susan) of Emmett, sons: Greg (Tracy) of Emmett, Brad (Toni) of Thayne WY, Mitch of Nampa, and Mike of Emmett, grandchildren: Brad Jr, Ryan, Rick, Kaylee, Maggie, and John, and great grandchildren: Trey, Cameron, Zach, Sam, Zoey, and Maelie.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Emmett Cemetery. Social distancing will be possible, so all are welcome. Arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Emmett Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Rhonda Morton
July 6, 2020
I have fond memories of Verel (and Marilyn) and was so very sorry to hear about his passing. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones during this very difficult time.
Robin W.
