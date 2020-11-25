Vergil E. Hansen

February 25, 1939 - November 17, 2020

Vergil E. Hansen, age 82 of Emmett, Idaho passed away on November 17, 2020 with complications from diabetes, cardiac disease and pneumonia. He was born February 25, 1939 in Paso Robles, CA. Vergil graduated from Auburn Adventist Academy in 1959 where he met the love of his life Julia Arlene Carter. They married on April 30, 1961 in Ballard, WA and made their home for 30 years in Sandpoint, ID. They had two daughters and a son: Zendi Meharry (Emmett, ID), Lana Hauge (Tacoma, WA) and Mark Hansen (Redlands, CA). He was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church where he volunteered his time regularly. His career moved in many directions: he worked as a residential contractor, owned and operated Star Supply (a plumbing and electrical store), managed retirement centers for Holiday Retirement and drove Access bus for King County until his retirement in 2009. His retirement goal was to travel the US in an RV of which he and his wife took many trips. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Julia Arlene Carter Hansen (Emmett, ID), his sister Elsie Gossett (Covington, WA), 3 children and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Euella Roy, 2019 (Kent, WA) and cousin/brother, David Hansen, 2020 (Taft, CA). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Auburn Adventist Academy. Memorial service is postponed until Spring. "Bye Pops…see you in Heaven" Arrangements in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.





