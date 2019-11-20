Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Viewing 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Emmett Stake Center 980 W. Central Rd Emmett , ID View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Emmett Stake Center 980 W. Central Rd Emmett , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Violet P. Harris

January 10, 1937 - November 13, 2019

Violet Pearl Harris, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Emmett Stake Center, 980 W. Central Rd, in Emmett, Idaho with a viewing at the Church from 9:30 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial will be at the Emmett Cemetery following the services. Local arrangements are by the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.

Violet was born on January 10, 1937 in Payette, Idaho to Gilbert Addis Corbit and Inis Pearl Teeters. She was the youngest of four children and the only daughter. She grew up working on the family farm in Letha and attending schools in Letha and Emmett.

Violet married Richard Boynton on June 19, 1955 and they were blessed with a daughter Linda Lou in 1956. They later divorced. Violet then met and married Warren Willis "Willie" Harris in Emmett on August 1, 1958. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Willie brought three more children into the marriage, Warren, Mike and Linda Diane. Together, Willie and Violet added three additional children to the growing family, Rick, Jon & Angie. Willie and Violet made their home in Emmett where Violet was a housewife and mother. Through the years she also worked at numerous local businesses, which increased her knowledge and allowed her to enjoy many lasting friendships. One of the hardest experiences of her life was losing Willie when he passed away on October 16, 2003. On January 27, 2007 Violet married a long-time family friend, Gene Atkinson, and they helped each other endure loneliness until he passed away on December 7, 2013.

Violet had a very full life. She was a devoted member of her church where she served in many different capacities. She loved doing family history work and serving in the temple. Violet was involved in 4-H and loved camping, fishing, riding horses, painting and bowling. She was a wonderful seamstress, always making clothes for her children and grandchildren. She also crocheted beautifully and made numerous afghans and quilts. Violet loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack and Jim; daughter, Linda Lou Boynton; stepdaughter, Linda Diane Griffith; stepson, Warren Harris; grandson, Warren Harris and great grandson, Memphis Kurta. She is survived by her brother Harry Corbit and her children Rick (Diane) Harris, Jon (Gayla) Harris, Angie (Bill) Kurta, stepson Mike (Robin) Harris and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the employees of Meadowview, River's Edge, St. Alphonsus, Valor Health and Horizon Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care and concern they have had for Violet and the family.



