Vivian J. Beutler

April 10, 1920 - February 17, 2019

Vivian Jeanette Beutler 98 years young was welcomed into the Lords loving arms on February 17, 2019.

I was born April 10, 1920 to Edwin and Jane Tallon in Kellogg Idaho. I was the youngest of 8 children.

I lived in Kellogg Idaho for 26 years. I attended school there and graduated from Kellogg High School in 1938. I had the dream to attend secretarial school but instead I worked at Huton Department Store and I got promoted to Department Manager in a short period of time.

I met the love of my life George in 1946, who was by the way late for our first date. George and I dated for one year before getting married on February 14, 1947 in Kellogg Idaho. Soon after we were married we moved to Emmett Idaho and helped his parents run their family farm. This is where I learned to cook on an old wood stove. We later bought our own farm in Emmett and I did all the bookkeeping and we raised our three boys Richard, Wesley, and Gregg.

I have been an Episcopalian all my life and a member at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church. I was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 60 years and a member of International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood for many years. I was also a member of the Daughters of the Nile. I loved Thursday Bridge Club.

I leave behind my three sons Richard (Cindy) of Emmett, Wesley (Patty) of Emmett and Gregg (Brenda) of Wyoming. Eight grandchildren, Nine great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. And several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren.

I am preceded in death by my father and mother. My husband, four sisters and three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. I loved and cherished them all dearly.

I have lived a full and faithful life filled with love and kindness.

The family would like to thank Jennifer Petrie M.D. and the staff at Rivers Edge in Emmett, and Light House Hospice for their dedicated care.

My services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Emmett, Idaho. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.



