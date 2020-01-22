Vivian M. Jordan
December 14, 1931 - January 16, 2020
Vivian M. Jordan passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at a care facility in Emmett, Idaho.
Vivian was born on December 14, 1931, in Mound Valley, Kansas, to William C. and L. Lillian (Heinrich) Cooper. She was one of 12 children. She spent her formative years in Cherryvale, Kansas, growing up on a farm. She also worked in the family-owned café and developed a love for cooking and the restaurant business.
She married Lloyd F. Jordan on May 30, 1962, and moved to Galva, Kansas. They had 2 daughters, L. Cheryl and Virginia. After spending several years as a wife and mother, Vivian returned to the workforce pursuing her love of the restaurant business where she worked until she retired in 1990.
In 1990 she and Lloyd moved to Nampa, Idaho to be near both of their daughters. Vivian spent the next 30 years enjoying her family, making many friends, and sharing her love of embroidery, knitting and crocheting with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Lloyd, her parents, William and Lilly, 10 brothers and sisters and 1 great grandson, Xander.
She is survived by her daughters L. Cheryl Jordan (Claudia Parsons) and Virginia M. Hoffman (Dennis), 6 grandchildren: Terry Schmoyer, Denise Fetting (Jason), Jennifer Lively (Charlie), Stephanie Hoffman, Amanda Stull (John), Josie Price (Mike); 9 great grandchildren: Tyler, Christopher, Preston, Kholyna, Jayde, Charlie, Riley, Randon, and Alayna; and, many nieces, nephews and cousins. And, last but not least, many grand fur-babies that miss her dearly.
Please join us on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 10 am to noon at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett to share memories and celebrate her life. Donations may be made in Vivian's memory to the Pet Adoption League, 1526 N. Washington, Emmett, Idaho, 83617.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jan. 22, 2020