Service Information

Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett , ID 83617
(208)-365-4491

Viewing
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett , ID 83617

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett , ID 83617

Vivian June

1937 - 2019

Vivian June (Helmick) Smith, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 8, 2019. She was born in Emmett, Idaho on June 2, 1937 to Albert Francis and Frieda Kay Helmick.

Vivian grew up working on the family ranches from North Idaho to Mountain Home, Idaho. She and her husband, Junior, spent 23 years in Cascade raising children and grandchildren. In 1992, she and Junior moved to Montana, where they owned and operated a mechanical logging business, before settling back in Emmett to retire from the hard work of logging and instead chase cows. She loved her family and spent many hours visiting with numerous friends and acquaintances. She loved everyone, especially those who needed a friend. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Frieda; son, Mike Griffith; grandson, Joseph Lee Eisenbeiss; brothers, Bob and Gary Helmick and sisters, Irene Canaday and Beulah Lytle. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Winfield "Junior" Smith; brothers, Keith "Bud"(Kay), Aaron, Ed (Beverly), and Tim(Amy) Helmick; sisters, Bernice(Leonard) Rogers, Rose Darnell, Cleo (Harold) Bramlett, Karen (Dave) Wildman, and sisters-in-law Colleen Helmick and Carla Helmick. She is also survived by her sons Dean Griffith, David Eisenbeiss, Todd (Amanda) Smith, Kevin (Lori) Smith, daughter Kathy Eisenbeiss, plus 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Services will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Viewing will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by burial at the Emmett Cemetery.



