Wayne L. Curry
1941 - 2020
Wayne L. Curry passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 79 in Emmett, Idaho. He was born in Seattle, Washington to Floyd and Hazel Curry on February 1, 1941.
Wayne went to grammar school in Denair, California and High School in Turlock, California until he enlisted in the USAF at the age of 17 where he received his GED. He married Mary F. McKown on March 20, 1960 in Topeka, Kansas for which he had 4 children. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force for 21 years, retiring from Castle AFB, Atwater, CA in 1979.
Wayne moved to Emmett, ID in 1993 where he met his wife, Tia. After retirement, Wayne drove long haul for various companies both in California and Idaho; he loved to drive! Wayne enjoyed refurbishing cars with his son, fishing and camping. He also loved to travel. The family didn't have much, but he made sure his children had experiences; visiting several European Countries while stationed in Germany as just one of many. In his later years, Wayne made many trips throughout the backcountry of Idaho, Oregon and Montana with the Red Riders on their ATV's. Wayne was always available, and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Hazel; brother, Don; sister, Mary Roe and brother, Ronnie.
Wayne is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Tia Curry; four children, Teri Rogers (John), Tresa Habe (Chuck), David Curry, Dana Sapien (Vincent); brothers, Melvin, Terry and Larry; 7 grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicole, Joshua, Christopher, David Jr., Lauren and Jake; 9 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Samuel, Hayley, Rylie, Landon, Henry, Eleanor, Audrey and Amelia. In marriage: son's Keith, Jason and Arthur; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 at the Potter Funeral Chapel (228 E. Main St.) and the funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett. Wayne will be buried at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wayne's name to the following organizations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Home for our Troops.
Wayne's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Heart 'n Home Hospice, with special thanks to Kate, his 'in home' nurse for her exceptional care.