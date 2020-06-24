William Bailey
1947 - 2020
William George "Bill" Bailey
June 25, 1947 - June 15, 2020
June 15, 2020, William Bailey, a loving family man, left us. Bill was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed teaching and sharing life's wonders. Enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1965, Bill served three tours in Vietnam eventually becoming a Company Commander in Navy Boot Camp. E9 Master Chief Machinist Mate Bill retired in 1992. His greatest achievement was marrying the love of his life of almost 40 years, Sheryl MacKay Bailey, residing in Sweet, ID. Bill's father, William Oscar Bailey, preceded him in death. Bill leaves behind his wife; mother, Georgette Bailey, brother, Robert Bailey, Citrus Heights, CA; brother Donald Bailey, Las Vegas, NV. Son, Kristopher Bailey, and wife, Jaimee Turner-Bailey, Star, ID, with children Sopheea, Karlee, and Whitnee. Daughter, Georgette Marie and husband, Chris King, Saratoga Springs, UT, and children Zachary, Bailey, and Emily, plus great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Drake. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Saint. Alphonsus Cancer Care 3123 Medical Dr. Caldwell, Idaho 83605. Bill requested you come enjoy his Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm, 6915 Sweet-Ola Hwy, Sweet, ID. Bring pictures, thoughts or funny stories to share.


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
