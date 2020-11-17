William Warren Garringer
December 19, 1941 - November 12, 2020
Warren Garringer, 78, of Emmett passed away peacefully at home on November 12th with his family by his side. Warren had recently been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
Warren was born at home in Oconto, Nebraska on December 19, 1941 to Earl and Dorothy Garringer. His family moved to Emmett when he was a child, in 1952. He attended school in Emmett, Idaho until the passing of his father in 1960. Upon the passing of his father, he quit school to help provide for his mom and younger siblings. On November 26, 1966 he married Carol Goslin and started a family of his own which consisted of four children, Jeff, Eddy, Theresa, and Tim; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
He held many occupations over the course of his life. He served in the Army and Army National Guard on active duty and in the reserves as a member of the 616th Transportation unit until 1967. In civilian life he was a welder and carpet layer. His main occupation from the early 1970's was working with concrete. He was a co-owner of City Transfer until 1977. He then worked as a well driller, drilling many water wells in the Emmett Valley. In the 1980's he went back to the concrete business as a concrete finisher for Smalley Concrete. He later went back to work for City Transfer, from which he retired. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge, member of El Korah Shrine Players, the Scottish Rite and was the Associate Guardian of Job's Daughter's Bethel 10 for many years.
He continued to work hard in retirement spending time in his garden and was consistently available to provide love and support of his family in any way he could. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, as they were his pride and joy. He also enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and just watching wildlife.
Warren is survived by his wife of 54 years, his children Jeff and Palla, Eddy, Theresa and Ray, and Tim. Grandchildren Danny and Emily Garringer and Jocelynn and Travis Webb. Great- Grandchildren Colson, Peyton and Charlee Jo Webb, Hallie and Bowen Garringer. Brothers Earl (Judy), John (Melinda), Rod (Ann), and sister Sharon (Mel) Mitchell. Sister-in-law Jeannie (Clark) Chapman and Brother-in-law Chuck (Val) Goslin. Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews with special nieces Brenda and Maddi, whom he loved like a daughter and granddaughter and many loved ones that were like family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy, stepfather Oakley Smith, whom he loved like a father, and father and mother-in-law Francis and Nugget Goslin, whom he loved dearly. He was also preceded in death by his brother Stan, brother-in-law John Goslin, and sister-in-law Francie Markland.
Memorials may be made in his name to PALS, 1526 N. Washington Ave., Emmett, ID 83617 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or online if you prefer.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Emmett Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Potter Chapel. Due to the virus, the service will be webcast by going to potterchapel.com
and then go to Warren's obituary page, scroll down and you can watch live. The service will also be viewable anytime at the same location.