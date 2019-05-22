Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Oren Hough, Jr.

January 20, 1939 - April 23, 2019

William (Bill) Oren Hough Jr. was born in Modesto, California, Jan. 20, 1939 to William O. Hough Sr. and Ivy May Hough of Riverbank, California. He passed to be with Jesus, April 23, 2019 at his home in Letha, Idaho.

Bill lived in Central California most of his life, driving truck and working on ranches. He married Wilma New in 1958. They had three children and divorced in 1963. He remarried in 1964 to Barbara Irene Cotner-Dupree.

He was active with ham radios and CB radios. He was disabled in 1985, moved to Letha in 1991, joined Valley Christian Assembly Church in October 2005 and was very active with the Lord thru his prayer ministry.

He is survived by his wife Barbara I. Hough of 54 years; daughters Charlotte Marie Armstrong and Gena May Evans; sons William Ray Hough Sr. and Robert Dupree; 39 grand, great-grand and great-great grand children. He is also survived by his four sisters, Della Piehler in Montana, Glenda Lew and Betty Lederle in California and Kathy Reed in Idaho.



