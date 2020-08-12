Winifred Lois "Wink" True

1934 - 2020

Winifred Lois True went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, August 2nd, 2020. She will be missed by her faithful, loving husband Harley True, her son Ted True and his wife Laurel and their children and grandchildren (Kent, Eliza, Selah and Shepherd; Andrew, Caitlin and Bodhi; Emily, Josh, Colden and Sadie; and Grant) and her son Sam and his wife Jennifer and their children Robbie and Breanna, her sister Rosena Cutshaw, her sister Betty and husband Myron Brown, her brother Charles Hoover and her sister-in-law Ruth Hoover.

Winifred (Wink) was born to Martin and Mary Hoover in Smithfield Township, PA on March 3, 1934. She graduated from Huntingdon High School and went on to get her nursing degree at Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing. Harley heard about 'this girl from Pennsylvania' from an evangelist, Ken Fay, who had been to Pennsylvania for a revival meeting. Harley took the brave step to send her a letter and the rest is history. They married in October of 1964 and he moved her out to Idaho where she began her nursing career. She was a nurse at Walter Knox Hospital in Emmett, Idaho from 1964 to 1998 with the exception of 7 years while her children were born.

Wink, or Winnie as she was known by some, loved to help people. Everyone who knew her would say she never said an unkind word nor had a mean bone in her body. She loved riding horses, fishing, hunting and camping. She was also known for having a camera in her hand and if you needed to know a specific date for just about anything, just ask Wink. She served as missionary president, and Sunday school secretary at Community Bible Church for many years. She was a prayer warrior! Her prayer list was written down and was rivaled by none other. She loved God and her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Services were held August 7, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Burial took place at the Emmett Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store