1/1
Winifred True
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred Lois "Wink" True
1934 - 2020
Winifred Lois True went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, August 2nd, 2020. She will be missed by her faithful, loving husband Harley True, her son Ted True and his wife Laurel and their children and grandchildren (Kent, Eliza, Selah and Shepherd; Andrew, Caitlin and Bodhi; Emily, Josh, Colden and Sadie; and Grant) and her son Sam and his wife Jennifer and their children Robbie and Breanna, her sister Rosena Cutshaw, her sister Betty and husband Myron Brown, her brother Charles Hoover and her sister-in-law Ruth Hoover.
Winifred (Wink) was born to Martin and Mary Hoover in Smithfield Township, PA on March 3, 1934. She graduated from Huntingdon High School and went on to get her nursing degree at Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing. Harley heard about 'this girl from Pennsylvania' from an evangelist, Ken Fay, who had been to Pennsylvania for a revival meeting. Harley took the brave step to send her a letter and the rest is history. They married in October of 1964 and he moved her out to Idaho where she began her nursing career. She was a nurse at Walter Knox Hospital in Emmett, Idaho from 1964 to 1998 with the exception of 7 years while her children were born.
Wink, or Winnie as she was known by some, loved to help people. Everyone who knew her would say she never said an unkind word nor had a mean bone in her body. She loved riding horses, fishing, hunting and camping. She was also known for having a camera in her hand and if you needed to know a specific date for just about anything, just ask Wink. She served as missionary president, and Sunday school secretary at Community Bible Church for many years. She was a prayer warrior! Her prayer list was written down and was rivaled by none other. She loved God and her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Services were held August 7, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Burial took place at the Emmett Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
In loving memory of Aunt Winnie, a wonderful person who married into our family as a beautiful and gracious lady. I was a little girl at that time and I looked up to you with admiration. You were always so kind and gentle with everyone. Even though you will be missed, I know that you are now safe in the arms of Jesus.
Karen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved