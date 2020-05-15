Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Gols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Corinne Gols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Corinne Gols Obituary
A. Corinne (Garlichs) Gols, 89, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family at the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence on May 5, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA the daughter of the Dr. Richard W. Garlichs and Jessie (Ennis) Garlichs. Corinne was the wife of Dr. A. George Gols of Wayland. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Cavallaro, her husband Mario Cavallaro and their son Josh Cavallaro all of Sudbury; Lisa Florenzano and her husband Paul Florenzano of Hingham and Lorie Gols of Natick. She was the sister of Ann Garlichs of Texas. She has been a resident of Wayland for the past 55 years and spent her formative years in Philadelphia. She received her BS in Education from the University of Pennsylvania and was a member and former treasurer of Kappa Kappa Gamma, also at the University of Pennsylvania. For many years, Corinne was the owner of her own knitting business known as "de Corinne Hand Knits". She was also a longtime member of First Parish in Wayland. In her earlier years she was a teacher. Private family services were held at the Gols family lot in North Cemetery, Wayland with the Rev. Dr. Stephanie May officiating. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Corinnes memory may be sent to Mass Audubon at www.massaudubon.org. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -