A. Lorraine (Purcell) Spinazzola, 95 of Marlborough died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Life Care Center of Acton after a lengthy illness. Lorraine leaves 3 sons; Gerald A. Spinazzola of Tyngsboro, MA, Robert A. Spinazzola of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Philip A. Spinazzola of Marlboro, MA; 3 granddaughters, Kelsey, Kiernan, Delaney and a daughter-in-law, Lesa Spinazzola of Worcester. She was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Francis and Christine (Frazier) Spinazzola and lived in Marlboro most of her life. She was employed as an Office Clerk and Manager for DSS for The Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Following cremation, a Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Noon in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlboro, The John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019