Abigail Marilyn (Alden) Zullo, 80 died peacefully on March 9, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Born in Framingham Massachusetts she was the daughter of the late Morris and Flora (Farah) Alden. She was the sister of the late John Alden, Patricia Gilbertson, Priscilla Maddocks, and Betty Frazier. She graduated from Framingham High School in 1956. She was employed as a telephone operator for New England Telephone. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She enjoyed vacationing in Maine and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was the wife of Alfred Zullo who were longtime residents of Bellingham. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Cruz and her husband Edwin of Florida, her son Christopher Zullo of Norton, Massachusetts and her son Jonathan and his wife Yvonne of Slidell, Louisiana. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Abigail with a celebration of life in Wells Maine this June.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019