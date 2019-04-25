|
Agnes (Kalousdian) Krikorian, age 91, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health in Framingham, MA on April 23, 2019. Her beloved husband George, who was also a public-school teacher, predeceased her in 1997. The daughter of Armenian Genocide survivors Isaac (Yessayi) and Sarah (Siranoush)(Manassian) Kalousdian from Shabin Karahisar in the Black Sea region, Agnes was born on February 8, 1928 in Worcester, grew up in Whitinsville, MA, graduated from Hill College and worked in the accounting department of Whitin Machine Works before moving to Framingham with George in 1959. She worked at Framingham Union Hospital and Perini Corporation. She later graduated summa cum laude from Framingham State College, and spent a distinguished career teaching Spanish and reading in Framingham and Marlboro. She was dedicated to addressing the needs of each student as an individual to extract their best efforts and inspire them to lead lives of accomplishment. Like her husband, she was a strong teachers unionist. Because of her background and skills, she was selected among an initial group of teachers in Massachusetts to advance the Facing History and Ourselves program to teach the connection between history with an emphasis on genocides and the moral choices we confront in the modern world. She profoundly loved her church, her students, her family, her community, and the circle of close friends she held with her husband over the years. With the formation of the Framingham Armenian Church in 1998, a host of new friends and a close Bible study group at the church became a part of her life. Agnes continued to read, share lessons, and make new friends until her last breaths. She spared no effort in trying to make others lives better and was deeply loved and respected in return. Agnes is survived by her son and daughter in law, Van and Priscilla Krikorian of Rye, NY, both attorneys, as well as her favorite grandchildren: Ani and her husband Frank Oliver, also both attorneys in New York City, Sarah Krikorian, who is a public school teacher in Stratford, CT, Lena Krikorian, who is studying at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna, Austria, and George Krikorian, who is studying law in NY. Her siblings Sebouh Kalousdian and his wife Margaret of Whitinsville, and Agness sister, Prudence Blake of RI, predeceased her. She is also survived by her cherished nieces and nephews: Jeffery M. Kalousdian of Whitinsville, Mark Kalousdian of Uxbridge, Melanie and Fran Walker of Falmouth, Willard Gould, Marilyn Gould Papa, and Elaine Gould McKenzie, Timmy and Tommy Beech of RI, and all their respective children and grandchildren. Her funeral will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00am, in the Armenian Apostolic Church, Whitinsville, 315 Church St., Whitinsville, MA 01588. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the same church beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Translators Armenian Church, 38 Franklin St, Framingham, MA 01702 (https:// www.holytranslators.org/), the Armenian Apostolic Church of Whitinsville (http:// www.armenianchurch ofwhit.org/) or the Armenia Tree Project (https://www. armeniatree.org/). Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, MA is assisting the family with services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.carrfuneral home.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019