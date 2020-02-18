|
|
Aida Marie (Fernandez) Larrubia of Ashland, 92, formerly of Roslindale, passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2020 with her loving son Joseph and daughter in law Cheryl by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Jose D. Larrubia. She is survived by her son Joseph A. Larrubia and wife Cheryl of Ashland, daughter Olga McGillicuddy of Bellingham, sisters Marta Hernandez of CT, Nilda Giscard of Cuba, three grandsons, a granddaughter and nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre Street West Roxbury on Friday, February 21, from 9-11am followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. At the request of the family the interment will be private. For directions, guestbook and full obituary, pemurrayfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020