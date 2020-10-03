Aidan John Lafauce, 13, passed away due to complications of epilepsy. He was surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He is survived by his parents, John Lafauce Jr. and Patricia "Patty" Neill-Lafauce; his twin brother, Sebastian Lafauce; his grandmother, Maureen Lafauce of Framingham, MA; his dog Benji and birds Layla and Max; his aunt, Carol Young and her husband Brian of Ayer, MA; his uncles: Brian Lafauce and his wife Nancy of Marshfield, MA and Kevin Flynn and his wife Rachel of Framingham, MA; his cousins: Jake Lafauce and his wife Erica, Alicia Farrar and her husband Galen, Jade Young, Sydney Young, Gracey Flynn and Julia Flynn; and so many friends. Aidan was a handsome and affectionate young man who was attentive to others needs: He would open doors, offer a hug, and brighten your day with his unique and charming personality. Often he would tip your glass and say cheers with a smile and glint in his eye, and when he was saying goodbye he would often say Ciao. Aidan adored his family and loved walking, hiking and exploring. His favorite places to be are the Wayside Inn and Grist Mill, Rockport, and home. He liked holding hands while walking through his neighborhood and Downtown Hudson, saying "Hello" to everyone he passed, walking along the beach collecting shells while proudly wearing his Great White shark t-shirt. He liked playing badminton, soccer, and was an avid penny collector. Aidan liked completing jigsaw puzzles with his Mom. His mind was sharp when playing memory games - often slaying anyone he played. Aidan was also a passionate artist who enjoyed drawing everything that inspired him. And everything did inspire him. He loved life so much. Aidan had great love for all of his teachers and has been known to write "I love you" notes to them. He was overjoyed whenever the Hudson Police and Fire Departments came to visit the school. He really supports them. Aidan was friends with everyone and all who had the pleasure of knowing him, will miss his hugs and his smile dearly. All are invited to his visitation on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 10am-1pm at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749. Services are private. Please visit: www.tighehamilton.com/
to leave an online condolence.