Alan B. Figueira
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan B. Figueira, 60, of Marlborough, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA, died peacefully, on June 4, 2020 at home after years of declining health. Born in Hudson, MA on December 16, 1959 to the late Arnold A. and Joan C. (Heyes) Figueira. Alan is survived by his companion Doreen Warren of Florida; his sister, Jill Lane and her husband David of Surry, N.H.; his brother Anthony Marques and his wife Donna of Hudson, MA; his sister-in-law, Lisa Marseille of Florida; 10 nieces and nephews; his close friend and co-worker Phil Karvoski; his daughter Zoeand many cousins. Alan was predeceased by his brothers Jay-R Figuiera and Andrein Figueira and his sister, Jann (Figueira) Cleary. He was an avid fisherman and worked in the concrete construction field for years before his disability. As a youth, Alan was an excellent skater and hockey player. Arrangements are under the care of Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home. Burial will be private at a later date at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved