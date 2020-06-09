Alan B. Figueira, 60, of Marlborough, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA, died peacefully, on June 4, 2020 at home after years of declining health. Born in Hudson, MA on December 16, 1959 to the late Arnold A. and Joan C. (Heyes) Figueira. Alan is survived by his companion Doreen Warren of Florida; his sister, Jill Lane and her husband David of Surry, N.H.; his brother Anthony Marques and his wife Donna of Hudson, MA; his sister-in-law, Lisa Marseille of Florida; 10 nieces and nephews; his close friend and co-worker Phil Karvoski; his daughter Zoeand many cousins. Alan was predeceased by his brothers Jay-R Figuiera and Andrein Figueira and his sister, Jann (Figueira) Cleary. He was an avid fisherman and worked in the concrete construction field for years before his disability. As a youth, Alan was an excellent skater and hockey player. Arrangements are under the care of Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home. Burial will be private at a later date at the convenience of the family.



