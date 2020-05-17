|
Albert (Al) Durand, 89, of Hudson, MA died peacefully on May 13th at the Reservoir Center after a 6 year battle with Progressive Supra Nuclea Palsy. Born in Marlboro, MA on Oct. 1, 1930 to the late Joseph Alfred Durand and Aline (Bergeron) Durand. Al is survived by the love of his life (68 yr. marriage) Ruth Blanchard Durand, his brother Philip Durand and wife Trudy and sister-in-law Evelyn Flood. Albert is the loving father of Robert A. Durand and his wife Nancy, Donna Marques and her husband Tony, Daniel Durand (Evelyn Rogers) Nancy Fulham, Thomas Durand, John Durand (Jill Sheppell). 12 Grandchildren Jacob Durand (JK) Colby and Maria Marques, Caleb and Courtney Durand, James and Brooke Fulham, Ben and Jayne Fulham, Nikki and Matt Fanning, Andrew and Bonnie Durand, Garrett Marques, Blake Marques, Stephanie Durand (Francisco) , Gerard Marques (Jacquie) , Dylan Durand and predeceased by Jonathan Daniel Durand. 11 Great Grandchildren: Jack, Weston and Geneva Fulham, Alex and London Fulham, Evan and Sadie Marques, Camden and Charlie Durand, Lucas and Jonathan Fanning. 5 step grandchildren Olivia, David, Arielle, Jaimie and Derek, many nieces and nephews. Also Brend Costa, Liz Frias, Matt Fulham, Heather Conant and Chelsea Fulham. He is predeceased by his brother Robert E. Durand and wife Louise, Alinette Charest and husband Maurice, Alfred Durand and wife Henrietta brother Donald and brother-in-law Harry Flood. Al belonged to the National Guard for 13 years leaving as 1st Lieutenant. He was a member of Hudson Youth Hockey Assoc., Knights of Columbus, Hudson Elks, also Christ the King Parish Council, Director of Hudson Community Development Corp. and member of St. Michael Parish. He was past president of Hudson Sportsmen Assoc. , Hudson Gas Dealers Assoc., Hudson Rotary Club and Hudson Boys Club chairing the original building Committee. Al owned Marlboro Radiator Co., Al Durand Service Station (Citgo/Jenney) Durand Used Cars and A.G. Durand Realty Co. Besides his devout Catholic faith, Als family was number one in his life, hosting many parties, grilling up his famous hot dogs, and teaching many to water ski. Although active in most sports, hunting, boating, skiing. Jogging and tennis were his favorites along with watching the Red Sox and Patriots and playing cards. Albert lived life to its fullest. He had a positive attitude, relished traveling, reading and sitting by the water with Ruth. The family would like to thank Metrowest Hospice and the Reservoir staff for their professional care. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 1st which would have been Als 90th Birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Metrowest Hospice Nickerson Rd. Marlboro, MA. Boys and Girls Clubs of Metrowest (Hudson Club) Pleasant St. Marlboro, MA. Or St. Michael Parish Manning St. Hudson, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 17, 2020