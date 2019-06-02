MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Albert Guerra
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Tarcisius Church
Framingham, MA
Albert Guerra, age 83, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born to the late Vittorio and Corina (Casoni) Guerra July 18, 1935 in Framingham, MA. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Valerie (Tosti) Guerra; daughter, Lynn Wilson and her husband, Dave of Arlington, MA; son, David Guerra and his wife, Megan of Bedford, NH; son, Peter Guerra and his wife, Sharon of Albuquerque, NM; nine grandchildren, Emma, Erik, Abby, Sophie, Nicolas, Roman, Mathew, Megan and Christopher; two sisters, Frances DeRuvo and Elena Rocheford; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Mafalda, Muriel, Thelma, and Agnes. Albert served his community of Framingham, MA for over 29 years as a firefighter, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. He was a sought-after carpenter and builder in the Framingham and Cape Cod area where he built many homes with his business partner and their family-based crew. Albert was also a proud member of US National Guard and was honorably discharged after many years of service and received a degree from Wentworth Institute in Boston, MA. If you were friend or family of Als before 2013; when Alzheimers began taking his personality, and eventually his life, you would have known an honorable and giving man who took pleasure in helping others with his skills and kindness. For those of us that knew him, know that Albert would want you to enjoy your lives as he enjoyed his and, in lieu of flowers, to give what you can to help find a cure for Alzheimers (https://act.alz. org) or to The Cape Cod Alzheimers Family Support Center ([email protected] dalz.org). Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral Mass, Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 10AM at Saint Tarcisius Church, Framingham. Burial will follow in the Saint Tarcisius Cemetery. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham MA www.nortonfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 2, 2019
