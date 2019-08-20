MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. Morse


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert J. Morse Obituary
Albert J. Sonny" Morse, 81, of Holliston, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in New Britain, CT, he was the son of the late Grace Elizabeth and John Morse. He was the husband of 60 years to the late Alice L. (Dieltz) Morse. Albert was a past member of the Holliston Sportsman Association. He enjoyed traveling and drove for Anchor Freight. Albert leaves behind his son, Gary Frederick Morse and his wife, Patricia of Marlborough; 6 grandchildren, Ryan and Dylan Morse, Melissa and her husband, Timmy Bouvier, Chrisopher, Connor, and Madison Levine as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Waylon, Andrea and Kaden. He is predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth Josephine Levine and his siblings, Vera and Mae Jablonski, Robert Trevett and Alice Trevett as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22nd from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com. A funeral service will be held following visitation at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Lake Grove Cemetery.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now