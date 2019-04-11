Albert T. Martino, age 94, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died peacefully, Monday, April 8, 2019. Albert was born and raised in Framingham, the son of Vittorio and Elizabeth (Camarro) Martino. He was a graduate of Framingham High School. His career spanned more than 53 years as a machinist working for Hollis Industries in Holliston. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen Church in Framingham. Albert is survived by his sister, Ramonda DiCrescentis of Mendon and nephews, Fred Romani and his family and Richard DiGiandomenico and his family. He was the brother of the late Camilla DiGiandomenico, Felix P. Martino and Mary Romani. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, April 12, 2019 at from 8:30 to 9:30AM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham followed by his funeral Mass at 10AM at St. Stephen's Church. 251 Concord Street (Rt. 126) Framingham. Burial will follow in the family lot at St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. To sign the online guestbook, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary