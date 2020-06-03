Albert W. Oliver, 74, of Holliston passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 1, 2020 after a courageous eight-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born in Saint Albans, Queens, New York, in 1945, he was the son of Wesley S. Oliver and Helen (Madison). A Navy veteran, Al proudly served his country from 1968-1972. During his last year in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Pat. They married in 1973 and a few years later welcomed their son Wesley and then daughter Meghan. After the service, Al completed his bachelors degree in business administration and marketing from Northeastern University and began his career in sales and recruiting. Throughout his career, Al always focused on providing an outstanding experience for clients and those he worked with. Giving back to his community was important to Al. His dedication to filming the Holliston High School hockey games and Lions Club Triathlons for HCAT Channel 8 was a labor of love and something he cherished doing for 25 years. Al made friends everywhere he went and was fascinated by peoples stories. A lover of nature, he was most at home on his boat in New Hampshire or watching the sunset in Florida with his wife Pat. He had a passion for sports, music, history, word games, economics, trivia and classic cars. Most importantly, Al was deeply devoted to his family and his granddaughter Faye. Al is survived by his wife of 47 years Pat, son, Wesley of Charlton, MA, daughter, Meghan of Waterbury Center, VT, sister, Lynne Cirino wife of the late Paul Cirino, of Center Reach, NY, sister Ellen and her husband Kevin Gammons of Natick, MA, granddaughter Faye and 18 nieces and nephews. A private graveside service to be held at St. Marys Cemetery on Thursday, June 4. If you wish to send an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation to the Holliston Food Pantry. Arrangements under care of Chesmore Funeral Home. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.