Alec Chin Obituary
On July 25, 2019 at age 26, Alec Chin passed away after a battle with a long illness. He was a free spirit, but enjoyed nothing more than being around people. He had an insatiable sense of adventure and an unbelievable sense of humor. He is survived by his parents, Patrice and Peter, his brother, Evan, his son Vincent, his grandmother and numerous relatives. A Celebration of Alec's Life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 1:00pm at the Cushing Memorial Chapel located at 60 Dudley Road, Framingham, MA. The family will be sitting Shiva at 53 Wilbur Drive, Ashland, MA on Thursday and Friday, August 1st and 2nd from 1:00pm-5:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at www.nami.org, "in Alec's Name."
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 30, 2019
