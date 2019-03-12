Alexcia M. Shields, 37 of Sudbury died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of Marilyn "Marla" Shields of Framingham and the late Kent R. Shields. Raised and educated in Sudbury, Alexcia known to all as Lexy was a 1999 graduate of Lincoln Sudbury High School, and a 2004 graduate of Boston College. An intelligent and vibrant woman, she most recently achieved the position of Director of Sales for New England and Eastern Canada for Zimperium, a cyber security company. Lexy was a passionate Red Sox fan, an avid golfer and excelled in athletics in school. She enjoyed most of all spending her time in Cape Cod | the beaches of Old Silver and Nyes Neck; the lawn at the Chart Room. Besides her mother Marla, Lexy is survived by her son Logan her pride and joy, her sister, Taylor Biggers & her husband Brendan of Framingham, her nephews, Conor & Brody Biggers. Also survived by her companion, Grant Stanford, her aunt & uncle, Marcia Timilty & her husband The Honorable Walter Timilty, her cousins State Sen. Walter Timilty, Jr., Kerry Timilty, and Michelle Wall, all of Milton. Besides her father, Kent, Lexy was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert & Evelyn Mawhinney, William & Mary Shields, and her Godmother, Patricia Keller. Family and friends will honor and remember Lexys life by celebrating her Funeral Mass on Friday morning, March 15th in St. Bridgets Church, 830 Worcester Rd., Framingham, at 10 oclock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her name to: NAMI of MA, The Schrafft Center, 529 Main St. Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129, www.namimass.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary