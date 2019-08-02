|
Alfonso Barba, age 72, of Hull, MA passed away on July 23, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring in St. Augustine, Florida. He was born and raised in Aragona, Sicily. He moved to Waltham, MA at the age of 14, where he lived most of his adult life. For the past 19 years he has resided in Hull, MA to be near the water. Also he bought a home in St. Augustine, where he has vacationed for the past 3 years with his companion, Irma. After 57 years of living in the states he became a naturalized citizen and was very proud to call himself an American. Alfonso enjoyed gardening and cooking but more than anything he loved his family, who he dedicated his life to. He is survived by his lifelong partner of 42 plus years, Irma Lefever; daughter, Naomi OBrian (Mark); grandsons, Kelan, Mycah; siblings, Josephine Albanese (Vincent), Gerlando Barba, Rosalia Russo, Francesco Barba (Ina), Angela Ireton (Frederick) and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on August 5th 2019 at Brasco Funeral Home 77 Moody St.,Waltham MA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019