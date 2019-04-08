|
Alfred A. Zullo, 87, of Bellingham, Massachusetts, passed away, March 16, 2019 in Fort Pierce Florida after battling lymphoma. Born in Framingham, Massachusetts in 1931 he was the son of the late Alfredo Zullo and Julia (DiGregorio) Zullo. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Abigail (Alden) Zullo. He graduated from Medfield High School in 1949 and from the University of New Hampshire in 1953 with a degree in history. During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Army. Before retiring he was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Natick, Massachusetts. He is survived by his sister Janet Verna of Ashland, Massachusetts and by his children Kimberly Cruz and her husband Edwin of Port St. Lucie Florida, his son Christopher of Norton, Massachusetts and his son Jonathan and his wife Yvonne of Slidell, Louisiana as well as 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life in Wells Beach Maine in June 2019.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019