Alfred Carlton Phillips, of Wayland, MA passed away on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019 after a courageous battle against Alzheimers. Born in Bronxville, NY to Alfred Henry and Marion McQuiggan, brother to late John Phillips (Scarsdale, NY), Paul Phillips (Tarrytown, NY), Robert Phillips (Greenwich, CT). Devoted husband of 62 years to Sarah Jordan and cherished father to Alfred Jordan (Acton, MA), Peter Carlton (West (Newbury, MA), Stephen Henry (Manchester, VT) and Diana Bradley (Concord, MA). Survived by seven grandchildren, Timothy, Matthew, Hannah, Aiden, Luke, Benjamin and Colin. Alfred was a graduate of Scarsdale High School, earned a degree in History from Yale University (1952), attained the rank of Corporal in the United States Marine Corps (1954) and earned a Law degree from Harvard Law School (1957). Upon graduation from Law school Alfred worked as a labor attorney for the law firm of Davies, Hardy & Schenck in New York City, NY until 1961 when he accepted a comparable position at OMelveny & Myers in Los Angeles, CA. In 1968 he moved the family back to the east coast after accepting the position of Labor Relations Attorney for Raytheon in Lexington, MA where he worked for 37 years, retiring in 2004. Retirement didnt extinguish his desire to work and help others as he provided Pro Bono bankruptcy legal representation for Metrowest Legal Services for which he earned, The John Adams and John Quincy Adams Pro Bono Publico Award, bestowed upon him by the Standing Committee on Pro Bono Legal Services of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on October 27, 2010. Outside his professional accomplishments Alfred was an active participant in the Wayland community serving on the Wayland Personnel Board, as Scoutmaster for Troop 1 Wayland and coach for youth baseball and soccer teams. Alfred also served on the Board of Directors for The Westbridge School, a college preparatory school, in Lexington, MA. Among Alfreds many interests; he was an avid runner, fly fisherman, outdoorsman and devoted fan of collegiate sports, but specifically, the Yale University Bulldogs. Both he and his extended family were regular attendees at Yale vs Harvard football, hockey, basketball games and crew race regatta on the Thames River, in New London, CT. Alfred C. Phillips will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a deeply religious man who was devoted to his Catholic faith. He was a man of great integrity, honor and humor. He enjoyed the company of others, great conversations and a good meal. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. His positive outlook on life spurred his success and provided a great example strength and perseverance to all who knew him. He represented all that is good in a Husband, Father and Friend. A Wake will be held at Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., Wellesley Hills, MA from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on April 25, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on April 26, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America in memory of Alfred Carlton Phillips, www. alzfdn.org. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019