1/
Alfred Canesi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred 'Chick' Canesi, 88, of Bellingham, MA passed away at home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 60 years of the late Helen A. (Keefe) Canesi. Born in Framingham, MA on April 12, 1932, he is the son of the late Charles and Angelina (Augustini) Canesi. He is the loving father of Donna Canesi, Thomas Canesi, Chuck Canesi and his wife, Libby, all of Bellingham, MA; Michael Canesi and his wife, Liz and Bill Canesi and his wife, Maureen all of Franklin, MA and Julie Harrington and her husband, Jack of Attleboro, MA. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Lindsey, Samantha, Charlie, Andrea, Kelly, Nick, Angie and Marissa Canesi and Jay, Sarah, Sam and Emily Harrington, and 2 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Dorothy Woodell and her husband, Jack of La Canada, CA, Charlie Canesi and his wife, Judy of Ramsey, MN and Virginia Wile and her late husband, Arnie of Naples, FL. Chick was a resident of Bellingham since 1962 formerly of Framingham. He worked as the Assistant Postmaster at the Framingham Post Office until retiring and previously was the Postmaster in Bellingham. He was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran attaining the rank of Engineman Third Class and received the National Defense Service Medal. He served as Commander LCU Squadron TWO, U.S. Atlantic Fleet. Chick was involved in many town activities including Boy Scouts and coaching youth sports. He enjoyed being a member of the bowling team for Petes Bluebird and several golf and softball leagues. Chick was well known for his comedy acting in the Bellingham Black Outs. He loved camping with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Bellingham Senior Center Staff and his favorite Pitch Group for their friendship and assistance in the last few years. Chick will be greatly missed. Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 22nd with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. Interment will follow at the Center Cemetery, Mechanic St., Bellingham with military honors. There are no visiting hours. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing are required for all portions of services. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Alfred 'Chick' Canesi to the Bellingham Senior Center, 40 Blackstone St., Bellingham, MA 02019 would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome. com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartier's - BELLINGHAM

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved