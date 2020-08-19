Alfred Canesi

Alfred 'Chick' Canesi, 88, of Bellingham, MA passed away at home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 60 years of the late Helen A. (Keefe) Canesi. Born in Framingham, MA on April 12, 1932, he is the son of the late Charles and Angelina (Augustini) Canesi. He is the loving father of Donna Canesi, Thomas Canesi, Chuck Canesi and his wife, Libby, all of Bellingham, MA; Michael Canesi and his wife, Liz and Bill Canesi and his wife, Maureen all of Franklin, MA and Julie Harrington and her husband, Jack of Attleboro, MA. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Lindsey, Samantha, Charlie, Andrea, Kelly, Nick, Angie and Marissa Canesi and Jay, Sarah, Sam and Emily Harrington, and 2 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Dorothy Woodell and her husband, Jack of La Canada, CA, Charlie Canesi and his wife, Judy of Ramsey, MN and Virginia Wile and her late husband, Arnie of Naples, FL. Chick was a resident of Bellingham since 1962 formerly of Framingham. He worked as the Assistant Postmaster at the Framingham Post Office until retiring and previously was the Postmaster in Bellingham. He was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran attaining the rank of Engineman Third Class and received the National Defense Service Medal. He served as Commander LCU Squadron TWO, U.S. Atlantic Fleet. Chick was involved in many town activities including Boy Scouts and coaching youth sports. He enjoyed being a member of the bowling team for Petes Bluebird and several golf and softball leagues. Chick was well known for his comedy acting in the Bellingham Black Outs. He loved camping with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Bellingham Senior Center Staff and his favorite Pitch Group for their friendship and assistance in the last few years. Chick will be greatly missed. Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 22nd with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. Interment will follow at the Center Cemetery, Mechanic St., Bellingham with military honors. There are no visiting hours. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing are required for all portions of services. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Alfred 'Chick' Canesi to the Bellingham Senior Center, 40 Blackstone St., Bellingham, MA 02019 would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.ca
rtiersfuneralhome. com