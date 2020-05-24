|
Alfred P. Chippy Lawrence Jr. , 63, died Tuesday May 12, 2020 in Florida. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Alfred and Phyllis (Ginnetti) Lawrence and lived in Marlborough before moving to Florida in 1977. Chippy was a graduate of Marlborough High School class of 1975, loved playing softball all year round worked as a Mason and a Heavy Equipment Operator before joining the United States Navy. He was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Marlborough. He is survived by a daughter Jessica Lawrence, a sister Ann Marie Hollis of Marlborough, one grandchild, and many cousins and extended family members. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday April 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St. Marlborough. Visiting hours at the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com) 95 West Main St. Marlborough will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Due to current restrictions only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks must be worn. Memorial contributions can be mad to the Marlborough Eagles, 56 Florence St. Marlborough MA 01752.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 24, 2020