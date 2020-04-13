|
|
Mr. Alfred R. DAlesio, 91, of Milford, MA, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Care One at Millbury in Millbury, MA after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of the late Elena (Tersoni) D'Alesio, who died in 2017. Alfred was born in Milford, MA, the son of the late Panfilo and the late Anna (Bonitatibus) D'Alesio. He was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1947. Alfred was a Korean Conflict veteran having served in the US Air Force where he was trained as a photographer. He traveled throughout Europe as the team photographer for the 3rd Air Force Division champion basketball team. Alfred was first employed as a portrait photographer in the Hartford CT area. Upon moving back to the Milford area he worked part-time as a photographer and also worked for the Valpey Company located in Holliston MA. He then began his long career working in the grocery store industry, first working part-time and eventually full-time at the former Fernandes Markets, the former Big D Supermarket and then for Market Basket. Alfred was a second generation member of the Framingham Heart Study program. He was also a member of the Veterans Club and the Men's Club at Care One at Millbury. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and loved to make his own wine and cappelletti. But his favorite past-time of all was spending time with his beloved family members. Alfred is survived by his three children: Joseph J. D'Alesio and his wife Robin of Norton, MA, Paul A. D'Alesio and his wife Deborah of Orlando, FL and Theresa A. Ellsworth and her husband Tom of Framingham, MA; two grandchildren: Danielle D'Alesio Suazo and her husband David of Dallas, TX and Katie Ellsworth of Framingham, MA; one sister: Dorothy, wife of Louis Tersoni of Framingham, MA; and several nieces and nephews, including Michael J. D'Alesio. He also leaves behind all the wonderful caretakers and friends at Care One at Millbury. Alfred was the brother of the late Staff Sgt. Philip D'Alesio, the late Umberto "Bert" D'Alesio, the late Attilio D'Alesio, the late Mary D'Alesio, the late Linda Tosches and the late Antonio D'Alesio. In accordance with the COVID-19 state mandated restrictions a private graveside committal service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford. A Memorial Mass for Mr. D'Alesio will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford on a day and time to be announced once the social gathering restrictions have been lifted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Please visit website: www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolence book/ In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, c/o Sacred Heart Rectory, 5 East Main Street, Milford MA 01757 or to The , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 13, 2020