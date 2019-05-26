Home

William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anne Church
20 Boston Road
Southborough, MA
Alice A. Benedetto Obituary
Alice A. (Cicolini) Benedetto, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. Benedetto, to whom she had been married since 1958. Alice was born in Fayville, the daughter of the late Enrico Andrew and Augusta (Pedinotti) Cicolini. She worked as a tag inspector at the former Dennison Manu- facturing in Framingham and lived in Marlborough for the past 61 years. Throughout her life, Alice had a unique style eye for fashion. She also had a pas- sion for traveling and was able to fulfill her long-time dream of visiting Italy. Affectionately known as Noni, she enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly summers in Maine and Cape Cod, along with many trips to California. Alice enjoyed sampling new cuisines and had a great zest for life and adventure. She was an extraordinary cook who was best known for making homemade raviolis, which no one could resist! She is survived by two daughters: AnnMarie Williams of Camarillo, CA, Laura Borelli and her husband Primo of Southborough, five grandchildren, Sarah and her husband Kevin, Richie, Alyssa, Primo and Dominic. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Anne Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough. Burial will follow in Rural Cemetery in Southborough. Visiting hours at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home will be held on Tuesday evening, May 28th from 5:00 | 8:00 p.m. www.shortfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 26, 2019
