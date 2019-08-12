|
Alice C. (Conway) Falcone, 92, formerly of Cambridge, wife of the late Dr. Ralph A. Falcone, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Alices family from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, August 13, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, August 14, at St. Columba Church, 10 Richards Ave., Paxton, followed by burial at Worcester County Memorial Park. For complete obituary please visit milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019