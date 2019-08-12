Home

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
10 Richards Ave
Paxton, MA
Burial
Following Services
Worcester County Memorial Park
Alice C. Falcone


1926 - 2019
Alice C. Falcone Obituary
Alice C. (Conway) Falcone, 92, formerly of Cambridge, wife of the late Dr. Ralph A. Falcone, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Alices family from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, August 13, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, August 14, at St. Columba Church, 10 Richards Ave., Paxton, followed by burial at Worcester County Memorial Park. For complete obituary please visit milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019
