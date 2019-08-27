|
Alice C. (Conway) Falcone, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born and raised in Cambridge, Alice was the daughter of Irish immigrants, Edward J. and Isabella (Loughran) Conway and lived 53 years in Paxton. Her beloved husband of 65 years, Dr. Ralph A. Falcone died in 2012. Alice attended St. Peters Grammar School and graduated high school from Cambridge High and Latin in 1944, both in Cambridge. She then went on to Kathleen Dell Secretarial School, in Brookline, graduating in 1946. She then worked as an administrative assistant at Harvard University. She was an active member at St. Columba Church and taught Confraternity of Christian Education. Alice and her husband, Ralph, were founding members, advocates and trustees of the Genesis Club in Worcester, a program designed to assist individuals with mental illness attain employment, housing, wellness and friendships. Alice was an accomplished tap dancer and enjoyed going out socially with her husband, Ralph, dancing swing style to popular jazz music of their time including Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday. In her younger years, she played paddleball competitively winning several events. Alice was also a tennis enthusiast. She tempered her competitive appetite when it came to playing tennis matches with her husband, Ralph. That was not always the case particularly when it came to playing ping pong with her son, Ralph, Jr. In the fall of her life, Alice simply took solace and joy watching nature unfold in her backyard, particularly the variety of birds that would visit her feeder. She was blessed with many self-taught talents including her mastering of the piano. Her children fondly remember being awakened by early morning medleys of her favorite tunes. In her spare time, Alice also enjoyed needlepoint, stencil-painting on serving trays for decorative purposes, and finding and adorning her home with treasured antiques. Alices family is extremely grateful and would like to express their heartfelt thank you to the hospice care team from Compassus Hospice for bringing comfort and peace of mind to their mother on her last days on earth. She will be affectionately remembered and missed by her children, Pamela J. Glavin of Aquinnah (Marthas Vineyard); Ralph Falcone, Jr. of South Yarmouth and John C. Falcone of Needham; two granddaughters, Gimili G. Glavin of Aquinnah, and Grace L. Falcone of Needham; a great grandson, Elliott B. Berz (son of Gimili Glavin and George Berz); a daughter in law, Jill Falcone of Ohio; a sister in law, Mary T. Conway of Pelham, NH; a brother in law, Richard Looney of Hyannis; a close neighbor and friend, Eva Stranieri of Paxton; a longtime friend, Dottie Kelly of Worcester; numerous loving nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Alice is predeceased by a her youngest beloved son, Paul Falcone; her sister, Isabelle Looney, and her brother, Edward J. Conway, Jr.; and her one and only son-in-law, Carl M. Widdiss. Relatives and friends were invited to honor Alices life by visiting with her family from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, August 13, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, August 14, at St. Columba Church, 10 Richards Ave., Paxton. Immediately following her funeral, Alice was laid to rest beside her husband at Worcester County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Genesis House Club, Inc., 274 Lincoln St., Worcester, MA 01605. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019