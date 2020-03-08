|
|
Alice D. DeForge age 68 of Maynard passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home in Maynard. Born in Cambridge on October 29, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Warren Joseph and Gertrude Therese (Dumais) DeForge. Alice was raised and educated in Waltham. She settled in Maynard in 1968. Alice worked as a welder for the Digital Equipment Corporation. She was the first woman welder for the company and worked in the private model shop for cofounder, Ken Olsen. Alice worked for the company for twenty-five years. Family was most important to Alice. She was a devoted daughter to her late mother Gertrude. Alice enjoyed spending time with her neighbors on Nancy Circle and Dix Road. She loved her cat Onyx. Alice is survived by her siblings; sister, Marie Dupuis of Milford, MA; brothers, Daniel C. DeForge of NH and Kenneth P. DeForge of Shirley, MA. Alice was predeceased by her brothers, Francis DeForge, Robert DeForge, Raymond DeForge and sister, Julie McKay. Her graveside service will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Bridget Cemetery, Great Road, Maynard, MA. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Alice's memory may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020