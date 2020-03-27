|
Alice L. (Ghilani) Troccolo a longtime Natick resident, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Guy 'Benny' Troccolo. Devoted mother of Guy Troccolo and his wife Susan of Boylston, and Robert Troccolo and his wife Leslie of Natick. Sister of Emily MacKenzie of Florida and the late Frank Ghilani, Carlo Ghilani, Ernest Ghilani, Virginia Borghesi, and Louise Corbosiero. Loving grandmother of Sara Costello, Kristen Troccolo, Jessica Troccolo, Brianna Troccolo, Christopher Troccolo, Melina Troccolo and Nicholas Troccolo. Daughter of the late Emilio and Francesca (Cella) Ghilani. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alice was raised in Framingham, she grew up during the Depression as one of seven siblings and the daughter of an Italian Immigrant laborer. She graduated from Framingham High where she was Captain of the Drill Team. Her other accomplishments included state champion in the 50 and 100 yard dashes at the Italian American Club Games. Alice always wanted to be a teacher but never had the opportunity to attend college. She had many friends and loved to go dancing. She married Guy Troccolo from Natick, a musician, on November 23, 1941, a couple weeks before Pearl Harbor was attacked. During the War she worked at the Telechron Company in Ashland in support of the war effort, while her husband served in the Navy. In 1960, the family moved to Natick and it has been her home since then.This where she raised two sons, Guy and Robert. She was active in the Natick schools, supporting academics, athletics and any other activities which her boys were involved in. She was an accomplished seamstress and was always making clothing or costumes for family members or friends. For a while she worked at New England Fashions in Downtown Natick. She watched her two sons graduate from Natick High and College. Also, saw them marry and have children of their own. Her husband of 75 years passed away at the age of 100 in 2016. In her later years, Nonni especially enjoyed spending time with her seven grandchildren and watching them grow up. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Alice may be made to Mary Ann Morse Employee Fund, 45 Union Street Natick, MA 01760. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020